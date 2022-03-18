Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2022: LXRX, NRXP, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.46% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently slipping by 0.09%.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) was up more than 4% after saying it secured a loan facility commitment of up $150 million mainly to support commercial preparations and the potential launch of its investigational drug sotagliflozin in heart failure.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) appointed Ira Strassberg as chief financial officer and treasurer, effective March 15. NRX Pharmaceuticals was recently down nearly 3%.

Moderna (MRNA) was climbing nearly 3% after saying it is asking the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults.

