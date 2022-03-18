Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2022: INTZ,SEDG,BBAI

Technology stocks have turned solidly higher Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Intrusion (INTZ) gained 5.1% after the data mining and cybercrime-detection company overnight reported a Q4 net loss of $0.20 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share loss during the final three months of 2020, while revenue increased 3.8% year-over-year, rising to $1.64 million.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was fractionally lower this afternoon, rebounding from a % decline earlier Friday that followed the electronic components company pricing a $590 million public offering of 2 million common shares at $295 each, or 7.1% under Thursday's closing price.

BigBear.ai (BBAI) plunged almost 20% after the data analytics company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $1.02 per share on $33.5 million in revenue compared with the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.02 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 and a two-analyst consensus call looking for $42.2 million in Q4 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.