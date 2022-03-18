Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2022: BNGO,AADI,BIOL

US Markets
Health care stocks were edging higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) adding 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, BioNano Genomics (BNGO) rose almost 11% after Friday saying data from a new clinical study showed its optical genome mapping technology identified 99.2% of the genomic variants in blood cancers and demonstrated a 98.7% sensitivity rate.

Aadi Bioscience (AADI) slid 0.9% after the precision therapies company announced the start of an at-the-market offering program of up to $75 million of its common shares from time to time through Cowen & Co.

Biolase (BIOL) declined 7.4% after the dental lasers company said it expects FY22 revenue to increase at least 10% over its $39.2 million in revenue during the prior 12-month period, slowing from a 72% year-over-year increase during FY21 and suggesting around $43.1 million in revenue this year. The Street is at $43.7 million, according to Capital IQ.

