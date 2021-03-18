Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2021: VCEL,QEP,URGN,AZN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, however, was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, Vericel (VCEL) sprang to a more than 16% gain after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday said the cellular therapies company will replace QEP Resources (QEP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index with the start of regular-session trading on Monday, March 22.

UroGen Pharma (URGN) slipped 1.2% after the drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $1.38 per share, improving on a $1.86 per share loss a year earlier but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.37 per share net loss.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was 1% lower this afternoon. The European Medicines Agency and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there was no evidence showing the company's COVID-19 vaccine causes an increased risk of blood clots in people receiving the shots.

