Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2021: PHAS, CFRX, SLDB, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat to lower ahead of Thursday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was unchanged and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) was down 0.2%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) lost 1.5%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) fell more than 15% after pricing a public offering of 16 million of its common shares at $3.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $56 million.

ContraFect (CFRX) also declined more than 12% after pricing a public offering of 10 million of its common shares at $5 apiece for expected gross proceeds of $50 million.

And, Solid Biosciences (SLDB) lost more than 3% after saying late Wednesday it has launched an $85 million common stock offering.

