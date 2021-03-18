Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2021: DYAI,VCEL,URGN,AZN

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed shortly ahead of Thursday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down less than 0.1%, reversing a modest gain earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 2.8% in late trade.

In company news, Dyadic International (DYAI) was fractionally lower, giving back an earlier 9% gain, after the biotech firm said its DYAI-100 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 is moving toward phase I testing, with the company recently signing a master services agreement with a contract research organization to manage the upcoming trial.

Vericel (VCEL) sprang to a more than 14% gain after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday said the cellular therapies company will replace QEP Resources (QEP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index with the start of regular-session trading on Monday, March 22.

Among decliners, AstraZeneca (AZN) was 1.5% lower this afternoon. The European Medicines Agency and the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there was no evidence showing the company's COVID-19 vaccine causes an increased risk of blood clots in people receiving the shots.

UroGen Pharma (URGN) slipped 7.5% after the drugmaker reported a Q4 net loss of $1.38 per share, improving on a $1.86 per share loss a year earlier but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.37 per share net loss.

