Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2020: VKTX,BMRA,ABBV,AGN

Health care stocks stabilized somewhat Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 6.5% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 6.7%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 4.8% shortly before the closing bell.

(-) Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) slid 24% to a worst-ever $2.20 a share after saying the verdict in its patent fight with Oxford Nanopore Technologies was "not overall favorable" when a Delaware district court jury declined to find the three of its patents to be valid and also decided against the company on a fourth patent. Pacific Bio said it expects to post-trial motions seeking to overturn aspects of the jury verdict and also will ask for a new trial.

(+) Biomerica (BMRA) more than quadrupled in value on Wednesday, climbing over 340% in recent trading, after the company said it has started shipping samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test kits to multiple health authorities around the world.

(+) Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) climbed over 7% on Wednesday after the specialty drugmaker disclosed in a regulatory filing that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock over the next two years.

(-) AbbVie (ABBV) slid 3% after agreeing to divest a monoclonal antibody used to treat autoimmune diseases along with two pancreatic enzyme treatments all owned by Allergen (AGN) to win regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of the Irish drugmaker. Under terms of a consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission, the companies will sell Allergan's brazikumab autoimmune medication to AstraZeneca (AZN) and also will spin off its Zenpep and Viokace enzyme preparations to Nestle. The companies expect to close their deal in May.

