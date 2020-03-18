Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2020: VKTX,BMRA,ABBV,AGN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.45%

PFE -2.09%

ABT -1.68%

MRK -4.05%

AMGN -3.45%

Health care stocks were sinking along with the broader market in recent trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 6.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 7.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 5.3% Wednesday afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) climbed 8.7% on Wednesday after the specialty drugmaker disclosed in a regulatory filing that its board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock over the next two years.

In other sector news:

(+) Biomerica (BMRA) more than tripled in value on Wednesday, climbing over 236% in recent trading, after the company said it has started shipping samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test kits to multiple health authorities around the world.

(-) AbbVie (ABBV) slid 9.4% after agreeing to divest a monoclonal antibody used to treat autoimmune diseases along with two pancreatic enzyme treatments all owned by Allergen (AGN) to win regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of the Irish drugmaker. Under terms of a consent decree with the US Federal Trade Commission, the companies will sell Allergan's brazikumab autoimmune medication to AstraZeneca (AZN) and also will spin off its Zenpep and Viokace enzyme preparations to Nestle. The companies expect to close their deal in May.

