Health Care Sector Update for 03/18/2020: BMRA, EBS, VXRT, PGNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -3.73%

PFE: -4.63%

ABT: -5.51%

MRK: -4.67%

AMGN: -5.68%

Health care majors were declining pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Biomerica (BMRA), which was surging more than 135% after saying it has started shipping samples of its COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test kits to multiple health authorities around the world.

(+) Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) was gaining more than 8% amid a development and manufacturing agreement with Vaxart (VXRT), which was recently advancing by more than 45%. Emergent said it has agreed to use its molecule-to-market contract development and manufacturing services to develop and make Vaxart's experimental oral vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

(-) Progyny (PGNY) was over 11% lower after withdrawing its financial guidance for Q1 and full-year 2020 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

