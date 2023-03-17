Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2023: SRPT,HEXO,HEXO.TO,LH,ENZ

Health care stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) fell nearly 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration wants to convene an advisory committee meeting before reviewing the biologics license application for the company's SRP-9001 experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

HEXO (HEXO) was down 7.5% after the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana producer warned its liquidity risks "lend substantial doubt on (its) ability to meet its obligations as they come due," upstaging its first-ever pre-tax quarterly profit.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) was 2.2% lower in recent Friday afternoon trading after the diagnostics and drug development company said it was buying Enzo Biochem's clinical laboratory division for around $146 million in cash. Enzo shares were nearly 88% earlier this afternoon.

