US Markets
SRPT

Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2023: SRPT,HEXO,HEXO.TO,LH,ENZ

March 17, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) fell nearly 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration wants to convene an advisory committee meeting before reviewing the biologics license application for the company's SRP-9001 experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

HEXO (HEXO) was down 7.5% after the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana producer warned its liquidity risks "lend substantial doubt on (its) ability to meet its obligations as they come due," upstaging its first-ever pre-tax quarterly profit.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) was 2.2% lower in recent Friday afternoon trading after the diagnostics and drug development company said it was buying Enzo Biochem's clinical laboratory division for around $146 million in cash. Enzo shares were nearly 88% earlier this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
HEXO
LH
ENZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.