Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2023: SRPT, ENZ, LH, CODX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.49% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining by 2%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was shedding over 19% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has determined that an advisory committee meeting will be held concerning the biologics license application for SRP-9001, an investigational gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Enzo Biochem (ENZ) was rallying past 73% after saying it agreed to sell its clinical laboratory division to Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) for about $146 million in cash as part of its plan to maximize shareholder value.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX) was over 9% lower after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time.

