Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2023: GOCO, SRPT ,HEXO, HEXO.TO, LH, ENZ

Health care stocks stumbled Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 1.8%.

In company news, GoHealth (GOCO) fell over 19% after the health care insurance broker reported declines in its fiscal Q4 results, including a drop in revenue to $69.4 million during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $449.6 million during the same quarter in 2021 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $358 million in Q4 revenue, if comparable.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) were about 18% lower after saying the US Food and Drug Administration wants to convene an advisory committee meeting for the biologics license application for the company's SRP-9001 experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

HEXO (HEXO) was down 9.2% after the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana producer warned its liquidity risks "lend substantial doubt on (its) ability to meet its obligations as they come due."

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) was 2.6% lower after the diagnostics and drug development company said it was buying Enzo Biochem's (ENZ) clinical laboratory division for around $146 million in cash. Enzo shares were 89% higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.