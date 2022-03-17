Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2022: WRBY, YI, PTE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.46% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.67% lower recently.

Warby Parker (WRBY) was slipping 13% after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, widening from a $0.04 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 per share.

111 (YI) was up nearly 2% as it reported a Q4 non-GAAP loss of 1.00 Chinese renminbi ($0.16) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.19 renminbi a year earlier.

PolarityTE (PTE) was more than 3% lower after saying it has closed a previously announced registered direct offering to sell 3,000 series A convertible preferred shares and 2,000 series B convertible preferred shares.

