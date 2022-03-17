Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2022: LQDA,INM,CRMD,AMRX,CPRX

Health care stocks eased from their intra-day highs as investors moved into less defensive sectors ahead of Thursday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) was 5.9% higher late in Thursday trading, reversing a nearly 9% morning decline, after the specialty drug maker reported an FY21 net loss of $0.70 per share, improving on its $1.76 per share loss the previous year, following a more than 16-fold increase in revenue to $12.9 million. The FY21 net loss missed the three-analyst consensus call looking for a $0.62 per share loss while topping the $12.7 million Street view for revenue.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) was climbing 8.3% after saying chief financial officer Bruce Colwill will retire on March 31. During the search for a full-time replacement, the cannabinoid-based medications company said Brenda Edwards, a financial executive with over 35 years of experience at both publicly and privately held companies, will be interim CFO.

Among decliners, CorMedix (CRMD) was 1% lower in choppy Thursday trading after Thursday named Joseph Todisco to be its new CEO, succeeding chief financial officer Matthew David, who has been CorMedix' chief executive on an interim basis. Todisco previously held several senior executive roles at Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) following its acquisition of Gemini Laboratories, which he co-founded.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) fell 7.5% after the biopharmaceutical therapies company late Wednesday reported a 22.6% increase in its Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $38 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $38.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.