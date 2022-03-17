Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2022: CPRX,CRMD,AMRX,INM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.9%.

In company news, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) fell 6.2% after the biopharmaceutical therapies company late Wednesday reported a 22.6% increase in its Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $38 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $38.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

CorMedix (CRMD) was fractionally lower in choppy Thursday trading after the specialty drug maker Thursday named Joseph Todisco to be its new CEO, succeeding chief financial officer Matthew David, who has CorMedix' chief executive on an interim basis. Todisco previously held several senior executive roles at Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and earlier co-founded Gemini Laboratories, which was acquired by Amneal.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) was climbing 4.3% after it said chief financial officer Bruce Colwill will retire on March 31. Brenda Edwards will be interim CFO during the search for for a full-time replacement.

