Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2021: SSY,PDCO,TMBR

Health care stocks were drifting moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Sunlink Health Systems (SSY) slid 32% after the health care and pharmaceutical services company unveiled a $2 million expansion project for Trace Regional Hospital in northwestern Mississippi.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) rose 2% after the pet health care company authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its common shares over the next three years.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) climbed 11% after announcing an exclusive license and supply deal by its development partner with Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH to sell its Pascomer medication in Europe for the treatment of facial angiofibromas associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.

