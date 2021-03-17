Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2021: SMMT, TNXP, PDCO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.18% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) was climbing past 10% after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.18 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.34 per share a year earlier.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was up more than 11% after it released preliminary results of a study showing that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800, induces protection against infection in non-human primates.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) said its board has authorized the repurchase of its common shares totaling up to $500 million through March 16, 2024. Patterson was declining by more than 2% in recent trading.

