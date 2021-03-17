US Markets
SMMT

Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2021: SMMT, TNXP, PDCO, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.18% lower while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) was climbing past 10% after it booked a Q4 net loss of $0.18 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.34 per share a year earlier.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) was up more than 11% after it released preliminary results of a study showing that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, TNX-1800, induces protection against infection in non-human primates.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) said its board has authorized the repurchase of its common shares totaling up to $500 million through March 16, 2024. Patterson was declining by more than 2% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMMT TNXP PDCO XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular