Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2021: SAVA,SSY,PDCO,TMBR

Health care stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.4% in late regular-hours trade on Wednesday, following a prior loss.

In company news, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) was nearly 19% higher after JonesTrading Wednesday began coverage of the specialty drugmaker with a buy investment recommendation and a $110 price target.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) climbed 8.8% after announcing an exclusive license and supply deal by its development partner with Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH to sell its Pascomer medication in Europe for the treatment of facial angiofibromas associated with tuberous sclerosis complex.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) rose 3.4% after the pet health care company authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its common shares over the next three years.

Among decliners, Sunlink Health Systems (SSY) slumped over 31% after the health care and pharmaceutical services company unveiled a $2 million expansion project for Trace Regional Hospital in northwestern Mississippi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.