Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, DBVT, AVRO, MRNA
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +0.69%
PFE: +2.72%
ABT: +1.95%
MRK: +1.97%
AMGN: +0.73%
Top health care stocks rose during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.
Health care stocks moving on news include:
(-) DBV Technologies (DBVT), which fell more than 50%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration has identified questions on the efficacy of its drug candidate Viaskin during the FDA's Biologics License Application review.
(+) Biotechnology company Moderna (MRNA), which rose more than 9% after the company said the first participant in its phase 1 study for mRNA-1273 was dosed, a total of 63 days from sequence selection to first human dosing. mRNA-1273 is the company's intended treatment for COVID-19.
(+) Gene therapy company AVROBIO (AVRO), which was up more than 4% after reporting Q4 loss of $0.72 per share, compared with a loss of $0.67 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 loss compiled by Capital IQ.
