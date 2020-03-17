US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, DBVT, AVRO, MRNA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.69%

PFE: +2.72%

ABT: +1.95%

MRK: +1.97%

AMGN: +0.73%

Top health care stocks rose during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(-) DBV Technologies (DBVT), which fell more than 50%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration has identified questions on the efficacy of its drug candidate Viaskin during the FDA's Biologics License Application review.

(+) Biotechnology company Moderna (MRNA), which rose more than 9% after the company said the first participant in its phase 1 study for mRNA-1273 was dosed, a total of 63 days from sequence selection to first human dosing. mRNA-1273 is the company's intended treatment for COVID-19.

(+) Gene therapy company AVROBIO (AVRO), which was up more than 4% after reporting Q4 loss of $0.72 per share, compared with a loss of $0.67 a year ago and missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 loss compiled by Capital IQ.

