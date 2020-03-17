Health Care Sector Update for 03/17/2020: BNTX,BAX,DBVT

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks Tuesday were posting large gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 4.7%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 5.4% this afternoon.

(+) BioNTech SE (BNTX) surged 77% after the German biotechnology firm overnight announced plans to jointly develop and sell a potential mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine with American drugmaker Pfizer (PFE). The companies already have executed a material transfer and collaboration agreement allowing them to immediately start work on a potential COVID-19 treatment.

(+) Baxter International (BAX) rose 10% on Tuesday after the medical device company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $3.04 billion in sales. Analysts, on average, had expecting an adjusted Q4 profit of $0.88 per share and $3.01 billion in sales.

(-) DBV Technologies (DBVT) plunged 57% to a record low of $2.02 a share after late Monday saying the US Food and Drug Administration raised questions about the efficacy of the company's Viaskin drug candidate during an initial review of the prospective patch treatment for peanut allergies. A May 15 meeting with an FDA advisory panel already has been postponed, the company said, adding the August 5 deadline for the agency to approve US sales of Viaskin also could be delayed.

