LQDA

Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2023: LQDA, MLYS, MGNX, XLV, IBB

March 16, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was declining 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Liquidia (LQDA) was over 5% higher after it reported a fiscal 2022 net loss of $0.67 per diluted share, narrower than a net loss of $0.70 a year earlier. Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was $15.9 million, up from $12.9 million a year ago.

Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) was down more than 2% after it reported overnight a Q4 loss of $1.74 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $1.40 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.72 per share.

MacroGenics (MGNX) was rising past 10% after it reported a fiscal 2022 net loss late Wednesday of $1.95 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $3.37 in fiscal 2021. Revenue for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31 was $151.9 million, up from $77.4 million in the prior year.

