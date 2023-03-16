Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2023: LIPO, MGNX, GH, ESPR

Health care stocks closed higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both climbing around 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.5%, reversing a morning slide.

In company news, Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) added over 39% after completing phase 2a testing of its LP-10 drug candidate in patients with hemorrhagic cystitis, with the drug maker observing reduced bleeding and improved urinary symptoms in patients treated with the prospective medication for inflammation in the lining of the bladder.

MacroGenics (MGNX) rose over 10% after the company reported a fiscal 2022 net loss of $1.95 per share, improving on its $3.37 per share loss during the previous year, while revenue increased to $151.9 million from $77.4 million during 2021.

Guardant Health (GH) gained 5.5% after a regulatory filing showed co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz this week bought 97,000 of the diagnostics company's shares for roughly $2.5 million. Talasaz now directly owns over 1.9 million shares as well as 24,250 shares through a trust.

Among decliners, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) fell over 54%, recovering only partially from a more than 68% decline to a record low of $1.26 a share, after saying a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary is disputing the company's demand for a $300 million milestone payment due through the partnership agreement for Esperion's Nexletol cholesterol drug candidate.

