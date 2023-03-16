Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2023: GH, MGNX, ESPR

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both climbing around 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.4%, reversing a morning slide.

In company news, Guardant Health (GH) gained 6.7% after a regulatory filing showed co-CEO AmirAli Talasaz this week bought 97,000 of the diagnostics company's shares for roughly $2.5 million. Talasaz now directly owns over 1.9 million shares as well as 24,250 shares through a trust.

MacroGenics (MGNX) rose over 10% after the antibodies therapeutics reported a fiscal 2022 net loss of $1.95 per share, improving on its $3.37 per share loss during the previous year, while revenue increased to $151.9 million from $77.4 million during 2021.

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) was almost 50% lower, recovering only partially from a more than 68% decline to a record low of $1.26 a share, after saying a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary is disputing the company's demand for a $300 million milestone payment due through the partnership agreement for Esperion's Nexletol cholesterol drug candidate.

