Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2022: TSVT,SONN,APLS,NTRA

Health care stocks picked up speed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) adding 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing almost 3.0%.

In company news, 2seventy bio (TSVT) added 12% after the genetic therapies company priced a $170 million private placement of more than 13.9 million common shares priced at 12.20 apiece, matching Tuesday's closing price. Following the overnight stock sale, coupled with existing resources and expected sales of its ABECMA multiple myeloma treatment, the company said it likely has enough cash on hand to fund its planned operations into 2025.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) rallied Wednesday, surging nearly 83% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for its SON-1010 oncology drug candidate, clearing the way for the company to begin phase I testing before mid-year to evaluate the safety and maximum dosing levels of the human albumin-binding prospective therapy for various forms of cancer.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) rose almost 13% after reporting positive phase III data for its pegcetacoplan drug candidate, with the experimental intravitreal C3 therapy continuing to reduce the growth of geographic atrophy lesions and showing a favorable safety profile after 18 months in patients with age-related macular degeneration. It will include the new data with the new drug application for pegcetacoplan the company expects to file with the US Food and Drug Administration before mid-year.

Natera (NTRA) climbed nearly 14% after the genetic diagnostics company said Roelof Botha, its lead independent board member, and a venture partner at Sequoia Capital will invest $5 million to buy Natera shares on the open market. The company also said its executives and non-employee directors will be exchanging their cash compensation for Natera shares over the rest of 2022.

