Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2022: SONN,APLS,NTRA

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing over 2.0%.

In company news, Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) rallied Wednesday, surging nearly 108% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for its SON-1010 oncology drug candidate, clearing the way for the company to begin phase I testing before mid-year to evaluate the safety and maximum dosing levels of the human albumin-binding prospective therapy for various forms of cancer.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) rose over 11% after reporting positive phase III data for its pegcetacoplan drug candidate, with the experimental intravitreal C3 therapy continuing to reduce the growth of geographic atrophy lesions and showing a favorable safety profile after 18 months in patients with age-related macular degeneration. It will include the new data with the new drug application for pegcetacoplan the company expects to file with the US Food and Drug Administration before mid-year.

Natera (NTRA) climbed 8% after the genetic diagnostics company said Roelof Botha, its lead independent board member and a venture partner at Sequoia Capital will invest $5 million to buy Natera shares on the open market. The company also said its executives and non-employee directors will be exchanging their cash compensation for Natera shares over the rest of 2022.

