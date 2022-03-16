Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2022: IOVA, TSVT, MRNA, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) was climbing past 9% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration allowed its investigational new drug application for IOV-4001 to proceed for treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma and stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer.

2seventy bio (TSVT) was over 4% higher after it announced a $170 million private share placement to a select group of health care investors, under which the company will sell about 13.9 million common shares.

Japan is planning to acquire a combined 145 million doses of Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) vaccines, Reuters reported, citing Kyodo news agency. Moderna was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.