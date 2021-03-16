Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2021: ZOM, MRNA, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.27% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.59% recently.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) was 6% higher after it reported the first veterinarian sale of its Truforma diagnostic platform and officially entered commercialization.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 3% after saying it has started dosing the first participants in the phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages six months to under 12 years.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was gaining more than 2% after saying it will supply the US government an additional 500,000 doses of COVID-19 therapy AZD7442, extending a previous deal's value by $205 million.

