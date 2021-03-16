Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2021: OPCH,BHVN,CANF,RUBY

Health care stocks remain narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.7%, giving back an earlier gain.

In company news, Option Care Health (OPCH) dropped 6.7% after Monday saying an affiliate of private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners is planning for a $240 million secondary offering of 12 million shares at $20 apiece, paring its stake in the immunoglobulin infusion therapy company to 47.3%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) fell 6.7 after pricing a $200 million public offering of nearly 2.7 million common shares at $76 each, or 6.8% under Monday's closing price.

To the upside, Can-Fite (CANF) shares soared almost 115% to its highest price since May 2019 at $4.39 a share after the company signed an out-licensing agreement with Swiss drugmaker Ewopharma for its Piclidenoson psoriasis treatment and its Namodenoson liver cancer medication that includes a $2.25 million upfront payment and up to $40.25 million in milestone payments.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) climbed 6% after the oncology company disclosed plans for a $150 million public offering of its common shares and using the net proceeds for further development of its clinical programs and for general corporate purposes.

