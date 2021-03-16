Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2021: BHVN,CANF,RUBY

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, however, was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) fell 7.5% after pricing a $200 million public offering of nearly 2.7 million common shares at $76 each, or 6.8% under Monday's closing price.

Can-Fite (CANF) shares soared almost 115% to its highest share price since May 2019 at $4.38 after the company signed an out-licensing agreement with Swiss drugmaker Ewopharma for its for Piclidenoson psoriasis treatment and its Namodenoson liver medication that includes a $2.25 million upfront payment to Can-Fite and up to $40.25 million in milestone payments.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) climbed 9.1% after the oncology company disclosed plans for a $150 million public offering of its common shares and using the net proceeds for further development of its clinical programs and for general corporate purposes.

