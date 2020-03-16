Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2020: MRNA,BNTX,RARE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -3.11%

PFE -3.44%

ABT -6.13%

MRK -4.29%

AMGN -1.29%

Health care stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 7.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 6.3%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 4.9% in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) was 21% higher after the biotechnology firm Monday said the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 1 study of the company's mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

In other sector news:

(+) BioNTech (BNTX) climbed nearly 42% after the company said it expects to begin a clinical trial for a potential vaccine against COVID-19 in late April, subject to regulatory approvals. The company also has partnered with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, with the Chinese drugmaker's agreeing to make a $50 million equity investment in BioNTech as part of their collaboration on testing of BNT162 vaccine candidate in China.

(-) Predictive Oncology (POAI) fell almost 19% after the firm announced a $3.5 million private placement of 1.65 million unit priced at $2.12 apiece. The units consisted of one common share plus warrants to buy two additional shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.