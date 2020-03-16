Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2020: JNJ,MRNA,BNTX,RARE

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks still were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 9.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 7.7%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 7.1% in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) declined about 3.6% on Monday after the health care conglomerate moved to knock down "anecdotal, unsubstantiated" reports its darunavir HIV medication had an antiviral effect against the virus behind the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement, the company said there was no evidence that darunavir has any effect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, citing preliminary, unpublished results from a previously reported trial showing the medication was unlikely to produce "significant activity against SARS-CoV-2 when administered at approved dosing levels."

In other sector news:

(+) BioNTech (BNTX) climbed almost 30% after saying it expects to begin a clinical trial for a potential vaccine against COVID-19 in late April, subject to regulatory approvals. The company also has partnered with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, with the Chinese drugmaker agreeing to make a $50 million equity investment in BioNTech as part of their collaboration on testing of BNT162 vaccine candidate in China.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) was nearly 25% higher after the biotechnology firm Monday said it will begin phase I testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. The dose-ranging, early-stage trial will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the company's mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate in healthy males and non-pregnant females between 18 to 55 years old.

(-) Predictive Oncology (POAI) fell almost 19% after Monday announcing a $3.5 million private placement of 1.65 million unit priced at $2.12 apiece. The units consisted of one common share plus warrants to buy two additional shares.

