Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2020: BNTX, MRNA, WBA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -7.84%
PFE: -8.35%
ABT: -10.28%
MRK: -8.29%
AMGN: -7.97%
Health care giants were falling pre-bell Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) BioNTech (BNTX), which was surging by 56% amid a plan to start clinical testing for its BNT162 product candidate, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, in late April, subject to regulatory approval.
(+) Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 4% on news that the estimated start date for trials of the company's vaccine for coronavirus is March 19. This is a phase one, dose-ranging clinical trial in males and non-pregnant females of 18 to 55 years of age and who are in good health as well as meet all the eligibility criteria, according to a US government website. "This clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 manufactured by Moderna."
(-) Walgreens (WBA) pledged to aid the US government in COVID-19 testing by dedicating temporary spaces in select stores and outside locations such as parking lots, where non-Walgreens personnel will administer the tests. Walgreens was declining more than 9% in recent trading.
