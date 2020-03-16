Health Care Sector Update for 03/16/2020: BNTX, MRNA, WBA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -7.84%

PFE: -8.35%

ABT: -10.28%

MRK: -8.29%

AMGN: -7.97%

Health care giants were falling pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) BioNTech (BNTX), which was surging by 56% amid a plan to start clinical testing for its BNT162 product candidate, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, in late April, subject to regulatory approval.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 4% on news that the estimated start date for trials of the company's vaccine for coronavirus is March 19. This is a phase one, dose-ranging clinical trial in males and non-pregnant females of 18 to 55 years of age and who are in good health as well as meet all the eligibility criteria, according to a US government website. "This clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 manufactured by Moderna."

(-) Walgreens (WBA) pledged to aid the US government in COVID-19 testing by dedicating temporary spaces in select stores and outside locations such as parking lots, where non-Walgreens personnel will administer the tests. Walgreens was declining more than 9% in recent trading.

