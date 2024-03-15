Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2024: GERN, MDGL, AQST, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.1%.

Geron (GERN) was rallying past 77% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted in favor of the benefit-to-risk profile of imetelstat. The vote was 12-2, and the target action date for the company's new drug application is June 16, Geron said.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) rose by over 21% after saying it received the US Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval of Rezdiffra for treating adults with noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) said its sublingual film epinephrine experimental drug Anaphylm showed exposure levels comparable to autoinjectors and was quicker to reach maximum concentration in a phase 3 study. Aquestive Therapeutics was up almost 2% pre-bell.

