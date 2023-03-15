Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2023: LUNA, BLCM, CYAD, JNCE

Health care stocks finished narrowly lower on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.7%.

In company news, Luna Innovations (LUNA) slid more than 32% after reporting normalized Q4 earnings and revenue lagging Wall Street estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) slumped over 50%. The company ended clinical testing of its BPX-601 GoCAR-T cell therapy candidate and began exploring strategic options.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) declined almost 16% after the company said it will record a 20.5 million euro ($22 million) impairment charge on a statutory basis for 2022.

Among advancers, Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) gained 41% after the company said it received an unsolicited, $1.80-per-share buyout proposal from Concentra Biosciences, rivaling an all-stock merger proposal from Redx Pharma.

