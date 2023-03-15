Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2023: JNCE, CYAD, BLCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were down more than 1%.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) was rising over 37% in value after saying overnight it received an unsolicited proposal from Concentra Biosciences to acquire the company for $1.80 per share in cash plus a contingent value right.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) was down more than 11% after saying it expects to book an impairment charge of 20.5 million euros ($22 million) on a statutory basis and 35.1 million euros on a consolidated basis for fiscal 2022.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) was retreating more than 36% after saying late Tuesday it is discontinuing phase 1/2 clinical trials of its GoCAR-T cell therapy candidates in combination with rimiducid and starting evaluation of the company's strategic alternatives.

