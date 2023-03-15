US Markets
BLCM

Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2023: BLCM,CYAD,JNCE

March 15, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were moderately lower with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) slumped 51%. The company ended clinical testing of its BPX-601 GoCAR-T cell therapy candidate and began exploring strategic options.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) declined 12% after the company said it will record a 20.5 million euro ($22 million) impairment charge on a statutory basis for its fiscal 2022.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) gained 38% after the monoclonal antibodies company said it received an unsolicited, $1.80-per-share buyout proposal from Concentra Biosciences, rivaling an all-stock merger proposal from Redx Pharma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLCM
CYAD
JNCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.