Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2023: BLCM,CYAD,JNCE

Health care stocks were moderately lower with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.1%.

In company news, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) slumped 51%. The company ended clinical testing of its BPX-601 GoCAR-T cell therapy candidate and began exploring strategic options.

Celyad Oncology (CYAD) declined 12% after the company said it will record a 20.5 million euro ($22 million) impairment charge on a statutory basis for its fiscal 2022.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) gained 38% after the monoclonal antibodies company said it received an unsolicited, $1.80-per-share buyout proposal from Concentra Biosciences, rivaling an all-stock merger proposal from Redx Pharma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.