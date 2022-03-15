Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2022: REVB,CDNA,NTRA,OPRX,BGNE

Health care stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1.9 and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) adding 2.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Revelation Biosciences (REVB) rallied Tuesday, rising 22% in late trade, after the biopharmaceuticals company completed enrollment and dosing in a phase IIb trial of its REVTx-99 intranasal drug candidate evaluating its ability to prevent influenza A infections. Analysis of the primary endpoint and final data from the study are due before mid-year, the company said.

CareDx (CDNA) climbed 10% after saying a federal jury in Delaware late Monday awarded $21.2 million in compensatory damages and $23.7 million in punitive damages after ruling in favor of the transplant diagnostics company in its lawsuit accusing rival Natera (NTRA) of false advertising and unfair competition. Natura shares were sinking over 16% this afternoon.

OptimizeRx (OPRX) rose 3.7% after Tuesday announcing plans to acquire drug prescription platform EvinceMed. Financial terms were not disclosed but the digital health technology company said the deal will simplify the prescribing process for patients receiving specialty medications as well as introducing electronic enrollment and medical documentation.

Among decliners, BeiGene (BGNE) was falling 1%, reversing a more than 5% gain that followed the cancer therapeutics company and Medison Pharma Tuesday saying Israel's Health Ministry has approved the companies' Brukinsa drug treatment for adults with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare form of B-cell lymphoma. The Health Ministry previously had approved Brukinsa to treat mantle cell lymphoma.

