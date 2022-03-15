US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2022: MRNA, ALT, SNY, BX, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.6%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 1%.

Moderna (MRNA) was more than 4% higher after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 1 trial of its investigational vaccine for the human immunodeficiency virus.

Altimmune (ALT) reported a Q4 loss of $0.57 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.65. Altimmune shares were recently up more than 2%.

Sanofi (SNY) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it is partnering with Blackstone (BX) to boost the clinical development of Sarclisa, a treatment for multiple myeloma.

