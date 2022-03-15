Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2022: CNDA,NTRA,OPRX,BGNE

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 0.5%.

In company news, CareDx (CDNA) climbed 8.5% after saying a federal jury in Delaware late Monday awarded $21.2 million in compensatory damages and $23.7 million in punitive damages after ruling in favor of the transplant diagnostics company in its lawsuit accusing rival Natera (NTRA) of false advertising and unfair competition. Natura shares were sinking over 16% this afternoon.

OptimizeRx (OPRX) rose 4% after Tuesday announced plans to acquire specialty drug prescription platform EvinceMed for an undisclosed sum. OptimizeRx said the acquisition will simplify the prescribing process for patients receiving specialty medications and introduce electronic enrollment and medical documentation.

BeiGene (BGNE) was falling 4.6%, reversing a more than 5% gain that followed the cancer therapeutics company and Medison Pharma Tuesday saying Israel's Health Ministry has approved the companies' Brukinsa drug treatment for adults with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare form of B-cell lymphoma. The Health Ministry previously had approved Brukinsa to treat mantle cell lymphoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.