Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2021: RUBY,ALGN,SDC,TPTX

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) rose as much as 136% on Monday to touch a best-ever $38.71 a share after initial efficacy data from phase I/II testing showed its RTX-240 cellular therapy had a 54% confirmed partial response rate reducing advanced solid tumors. Stable disease also was observed, the company said.

Align Technology (ALGN) was 3.7% higher after an arbitrator late Friday ordered SmileDirectClub (SDC) to pay an additional $45.5 million to the mail-order orthodontics company to account for its one-time stake in SDC Financial. Shares of SmileDirectClub, which previously has paid $54.2 million to Align, were 1% lower this afternoon.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) dropped 4.5% after the precision oncology company Monday said in a regulatory filing that Yi Larson will step down as chief financial officer on March 31 to pursue another opportunity. She will be succeeded on an interim basis by principal accounting officer Brian Baker, the company said.

