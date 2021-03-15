Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2021: GNMK, BTAI, ACRS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.3% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.14%.

GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) was surging past 29% as it agreed to be acquired by Roche for $24.05 per share in cash, or a total value of $1.8 billion.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) was advancing by more than 8% after saying its dementia treatment BXCL501 received a breakthrough therapy tag from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) was about 3% higher as it completed enrollment in a phase 2a clinical trial of ATI-1777, an investigational Janus kinase 1/3 inhibitor, for the potential treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

