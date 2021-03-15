Health Care Sector Update for 03/15/2021: CHEK,RUBY,ALGN,SDC,TPTX

Health care stocks turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Check-Cap (CHEK) was almost 109% higher in late trade after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational device exemption application for its C-Scan polyps screening test.

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) rose as much as 136% to touch a best-ever $38.71 a share after initial efficacy data from phase I/II testing showed its RTX-240 cellular therapy had a 54% confirmed partial response rate reducing advanced solid tumors. Stable disease also was observed, the company said.

Align Technology (ALGN) was 4% higher after an arbitrator late Friday ordered SmileDirectClub (SDC) to pay an additional $45.5 million to the mail-order orthodontics company to account for its one-time stake in SDC Financial. Shares of SmileDirectClub, which previously has paid $54.2 million to Align, were 1.4% lower in late trade.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) dropped 4% after the precision oncology company Monday said in a regulatory filing that Yi Larson will step down as chief financial officer on March 31 to pursue another opportunity. She will be succeeded on an interim basis by principal accounting officer Brian Baker, the company said.

