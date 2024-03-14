News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2024: XLV, IBB, MIRM, SPRB

March 14, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.27% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 1%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) was up 6% after the company said late Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Livmarli product for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients who are at least five years old with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis.

Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) slumped 78% after the company late Wednesday said top-line results from its CAHmelia-203 study of tildacerfont in adult classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia with severe hyperandrogenemia did not meet primary efficacy endpoint.

