Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2023: HCM, AMLX, AGEN

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Hutchmed (HCM) rose 5.6% after the cancer immunotherapies company closed on a $400 million licensing and commercialization agreement with an affiliate of Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceuticals, which will develop and market Hutchmed's fruquintinib drug therapy for colorectal cancer outside of China, Hong Kong and Macau. Hutchmed also is eligible for up to $730 million in milestone payments as well as royalties based on its net sales.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) advanced almost 11% after significantly narrowing its Q4 net loss compared with year-prior levels and beating analyst estimates. Revenue for the specialty drug maker grew to $21.9 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, or more than four times the Capital IQ consensus expecting only $4.7 million in Q4 revenue.

Agenus (AGEN) was hanging on for a 0.3% rise, giving back most of a 14% advance earlier Tuesday after the immuno-oncology company reported a Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, improving on a $0.26 per-share loss during the year-before period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.22 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

