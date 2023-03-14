US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2023: AMLX, RAPT, AGEN, XLV, IBB

March 14, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.7% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.4%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was over 17% higher after saying overnight its Q4 net loss narrowed to $0.65 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $4.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.81.

RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) was up more than 5% after it posted a Q4 loss of $0.64 per diluted share, wider than a loss of $0.61 a year earlier but narrower than a loss of $0.66 expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Agenus (AGEN) was more than 9% higher after it posted a Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.22.

