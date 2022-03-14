Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2022: NKTR, BMY, MRNA, ABCM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Nektar (NKTR) slumped 60% after saying it was discontinuing enrollment and ending analysis from a phase III study comparing a combination of its bempegaldesleukin drug candidate with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo and Opdivo alone in patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma after the drug combination failed to meet the primary trial endpoints.

Moderna (MRNA) climbed 10% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it has dosed the first patient in a trial of its mRNA-1574 vaccine candidate for human immunodeficiency virus. The early-stage study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the messenger RNA-based vaccine in HIV-negative adults and measure its ability to produce autologous neutralizing antibodies.

Abcam (ABCM) rose 3.6% after the life sciences company Monday reported 315.4 million British pounds in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up 17.1% over its 269.3 million pounds in FY20 revenue and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting 313.9 million pounds in FY21 revenue.

