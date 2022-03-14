US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/14/2022: ASND, MYGN, SNY, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was more than 1% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.18%.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) was gaining more than 7% after saying its late-stage trial evaluating TransCon PTH as a potential treatment for adults with hypoparathyroidism met the primary and secondary endpoints.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) was climbing past 5% after announcing that it launched Precise Oncology Solutions, a streamlined cancer diagnostic unit intended to help oncologists determine personalized treatment plans for patients.

Sanofi (SNY) was slipping by more than 2% after saying a phase two trial evaluating amcenestrant failed to meet its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival in certain patients with advanced breast cancer.

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

