Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2024: JNJ, BMY, CRMD, CYBN

Health care stocks were softer Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index 0.2% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, the US Food and Drug Administration's staff on Wednesday raised concerns about whether the cancer cell therapies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) would benefit adult patients with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, due to higher rate of early deaths in their respective late-stage trials, according to briefing documents. Johnson & Johnson shares were down 0.5% and Bristol Myers Squibb was shedding 1%.

CorMedix (CRMD) provided "consistent" updates on the launch of its catheter lock solution DefenCath during its Q4 call and the management remains encouraged by its commercial opportunity, RBC Capital Markets said in a note emailed Wednesday. RBC maintained its outperform, speculative risk rating on CorMedix stock and cut the price target to $9 from $10. CorMedix shares jumped 13%.

Cybin (CYBN) said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation to CYB003, its psychedelic-based drug to treat major depressive disorder. Cybin shares added 0.4%.

