Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2024: GEHC, SLN, IONS, XLV, IBB

March 13, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1% recently.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) was down more than 4% after it priced a secondary underwritten public offering of 14 million shares of its common stock, which has been upsized by 1 million shares.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN) was up more than 8% after it reported a narrowed full-year 2023 loss as revenue increased during the period.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was over 2% higher after saying a phase 2 study of ION224 to treat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis achieved liver histologic improvement, meeting its primary endpoint at both 120mg and 90 mg doses.

