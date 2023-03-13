Health Care Sector Update for 03/13/2023: PRVB,SNY,CALT,ILMN

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) jumped 3.2%.

In company news, Provention Bio (PRVB) more than tripled to a record after the diabetes drug maker agreed to a $2.9 billion acquisition offer from French pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi (SNY).

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) jumped 33% after the Swedish biotech company said its Nefecon drug candidate met its primary endpoint during phase 3 testing in patients with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy, with the prospective treatment showing "a highly statistically significant" improvement in a measure of kidney function compared with a placebo.

Illumina (ILMN) gained 19% after The Wall Street Journal said Carl Icahn wants to nominate three new directors to the Illumina board, with the activist investor criticizing current board members for support of the buyout of cancer testing firm Grail.

